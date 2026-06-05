The XI includes six first-time All-Stars. Youngster Zavier Gozo, rumored with a move to Aston Villa, highlights the newcomers. Son, who would have been a presumptive selection had he arrived in the league earlier last summer, also received a first-time nod. Markanich, Schwake, Cuypers, and Mbokazi round out the new faces.

Tim Ream has been named to the squad for the second time - but the first time in 15 years. He made the side in 2011 while playing for the New York Red Bulls.