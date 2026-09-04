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Will Lionel Messi honour Inter Miami contract through 2028? Former MLS star makes future prediction when it comes to Argentine GOAT
Leagues Cup, MLS Cup & MVP wins for Messi
Messi made his way to the United States in 2023 when chasing the American dream. Manchester United and England legend Sir David Beckham, in his role as co-owner of Inter Miami, helped to make that move possible.
The Barcelona icon has made a stunning impact in South Florida, helping the Herons to Leagues Cup and MLS Cup triumphs. He has also picked up a couple of MVP awards and attracted passionate supporters to sold out venues across the U.S.
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Messi retired from international duty with Argentina
Inter Miami were able to extend the initial deal that Messi signed when crossing the Atlantic, but questions have been asked of whether said terms will be completed. The man himself has hinted at a final hanging up of record-shattering boots not being too far off.
The most decorated player in history has called time on his 207-cap career with Argentina, as a World Cup winner and three-time finalist, with individual focus being narrowed on club matters. He continues to do the business with Inter Miami, with four goals being recorded in a recent 7-1 win over Montreal.
Close friends Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul remain by his side, while there has been talk of ex-Barca colleague Neymar heading to the Sunshine State and reforming the fabled ‘MSN’ attacking unit.
Will Messi complete Inter Miami contract through 2028?
With Messi seemingly content for now, should the expectation be that he will play on for at least a couple more years? When Hislop was asked if he sees lucrative terms being honoured, the former FC Dallas goalkeeper - speaking in association with top online casinos in Canada - told GOAL: “I do. One of those reasons being he was front and centre around the planning, around everything to go with the opening of the new stadium and what's to come. I think he'll see that through at the very least. He'll probably then take up some kind of ambassadorial role, so he'll continue to be present in Miami, even if it is just to show up for games every day.
“But as a player, as long as he stays fit, I expect him to see that through. I understand his decision to retire from international football. Demands of league and international football is a lot. Even for somebody who is 38 or 39, given the fact that you've won as much as Lionel Messi, it's all about the World Cup. I don't expect to see him playing in the World Cup in four years' time.
“What else is there for him to really target in terms of international football? Probably as a result, leaving out international football benefits his club football and extends his career in that regard.
“To your initial question, yes, I absolutely think he will be around in Miami in 2028 at the very least. How much further he goes from there is entirely up to him. But 2028, I expect to see him in a Miami shirt.”
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Messi integral to Inter Miami & MLS brand
Messi stated recently in an emotional social post, following the death of his father: “I don't know what I'm going to do without you, I don't know how to carry on. I only played football and now I have quite a few doubts that I will keep doing it for much longer.”
Inter Miami are understandably eager to ensure that the biggest box office draw in American soccer remains tied to them for the foreseeable future, while MLS as an institution is fully aware that they need the magical No.10 to keep promoting their brand around the world.
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