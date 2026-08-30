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Breathtaking masterclass! Lionel Messi hits four as Inter Miami smash SEVEN past Montreal in record-breaking MLS rout
Herons run riot in seven-goal rout
Brazil international Casemiro opened the scoring in the 20th minute, grabbing his first goal since arriving in the summer. Messi then took centre stage, doubling Miami's advantage in the 40th minute with a deflected free-kick before adding a stunning solo effort shortly after the interval.
The 39-year-old Argentine then turned provider, unselfishly setting up Luis Suarez for the hosts' fourth goal. With the result beyond doubt, Messi completed his hat-trick in the 83rd minute with a clever chip over the goalkeeper. Following an 89th-minute strike from 18-year-old prospect Alexander Shaw, Messi capped off a magnificent evening deep into stoppage time. He curled another free-kick into the net, registering his eighth career four-goal haul and becoming the fastest player in MLS history to reach 20 multi-goal games (72 appearances).
The performance came during a difficult personal period for the former Barcelona forward following the passing of his father and long-time representative, Jorge, earlier in the month. Despite his grief, the talisman extended his league-leading tally to 18 goals in 19 matches.
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Casemiro and Hoyos hail Messi masterclass
Inter Miami midfielder Casemiro praised the Argentine GOAT after the final whistle, telling Apple TV: "That's what it means to have Messi on the team. We have to enjoy these moments because he is a person, a player that makes history."
The Brazilian emphasised Messi's ongoing influence on the squad, adding: "We saw today that we have to enjoy it, keep supporting and keep competing with him because he continues to be the best. He proved it in the World Cup. We have to enjoy it because, with him, we are so much stronger."
Interim boss Guillermo Hoyos, watching from the stands due to a touchline ban for repeated late kick-offs, was equally full of admiration. "There are no words to describe such footballing beauty," Hoyos said. "So much is going on that words simply fall short."
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Miami snap slump amid coaching change
The victory ended a five-match winless streak across all competitions for Miami, securing their first win since late July. The result keeps the Herons second in the Eastern Conference, trailing leaders Nashville SC by 10 points, while Montreal remain 14th.
The match took place amidst ongoing managerial changes at Chase Stadium. Hoyos, who stepped in as interim manager in April following Javier Mascherano's exit, was serving a suspension. Inter Miami have officially announced former Valencia and Inter Milan winger Cristian 'Kily' Gonzalez as their new permanent head coach, though he awaits work permits before taking charge.
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Perez stays in charge while Gonzalez awaits permit
Assistant coach Rafael Perez took touchline duties for Saturday's victory and will likely remain in charge until Gonzalez receives official clearance to begin his tenure.
Once installed, the 52-year-old manager will aim to build momentum ahead of the post-season. Gonzalez previously played alongside Messi for Argentina in 2005, and the club hierarchy will hope that existing relationship helps integrate his tactical approach as Miami push for MLS Cup success.
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