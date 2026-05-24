Lionel Messi at Lazio! Ex-Barcelona forward Pedro names players he made transfer plays for - with David de Gea also figuring on star-studded list

Pedro has bid an emotional farewell to Lazio after playing his final match for the club against Pisa on Saturday evening, signing off with a goal in a comeback victory. Speaking in an interview with the club's official YouTube channel, the Spaniard confirmed his adventure in the Italian capital has come to an end after an impressive stint. Across his time in Rome, the 38-year-old made 209 appearances, scoring 39 goals. However, it was a tough campaign for the team, as Lazio have finished ninth in Serie A and have completely failed to qualify for any European competitions.