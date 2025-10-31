Ex-Barcelona and Chelsea star confirms he'll leave Lazio but veteran forward hints he won't retire just yet

Lazio travelled to the Arena Garibaldi to face Pisa in a late Thursday fixture. The visitors came close to taking the lead around the half-hour mark when they launched a swift attack, with Mattia Zaccagni squaring the ball to Gustav Isaksen, whose low shot was kept out by Pisa goalkeeper Adrian Semper. Pisa nearly struck at the other end when Stefano Moreo’s powerful header from a corner seemed destined for goal, but Lazio keeper Ivan Provedel produced a fine reflex save to deny him.

Neither side managed to create any decisive chances thereafter, and the match ended in a goalless draw, with both teams settling for a point. The result meant Lazio failed to build on the momentum from their 1-0 victory over Juventus at the Stadio Olimpico.

Pedro lamented his team’s lack of finishing, admitting they paid the price for not converting their chances, though he was pleased with Lazio’s defensive solidity. “We're not taking advantage of the chances we create, and we pay for that. If we'd scored in the first half, we would have changed the game. We're doing well defensively, and that's also important,” he said.

When asked about his role in Sarri’s system, the veteran forward explained that he now feels more comfortable playing behind the striker than as a false nine. “As a false 9? Right now, I'm better off playing behind the striker. It's a position I know well, having played there in the past, although obviously it's different playing there now than it was when I was 22,” he added.