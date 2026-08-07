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'It's entirely his personal decision' - Argentina boss Claudio Tapia issues Lionel Messi update regarding 2028 Copa America future
No pressure from the AFA
The Argentine Football Association is prepared to grant Messi all the time he needs to decide on his international future following the conclusion of the 2026 World Cup, where Argentina reached the final before suffering a narrow 1-0 extra-time defeat to Spain courtesy of a Ferran Torres strike. After leading his nation through another grueling tournament cycle, the 39-year-old forward has yet to confirm whether he intends to feature at the next edition of the Copa America.
Speaking to TyC Sports about the possibility of the veteran playmaker featuring in the 2028 tournament, Tapia emphasized that the choice rests solely with the player. 'It is entirely his own personal decision,' Tapia said when asked if Messi will play at the 2028 Copa América.
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Reflecting on a World Cup legacy
Messi’s influence remains unparalleled, having served as the talisman for the side during their recent 2026 World Cup campaign, where he recorded a staggering eight goals and four assists to guide Argentina to the final. Tapia was quick to praise the forward's enduring quality and the leadership he brings to the dressing room, regardless of his age.
'I enjoyed watching him on the pitch; he was the standard-bearer for this World Cup, just as he has been in every competition he's played in. He has to feel like it. Back in 2022, we didn't know if he'd be playing in 2026. He said he was taking it "one match at a time" and we saw him at his very best, if not the very best,' Tapia added.
A record-breaking international career
The Inter Miami captain’s resume with La Albiceleste is nothing short of extraordinary, having already secured the 2021 and 2024 Copa America titles alongside the 2022 World Cup trophy. With a record 207 appearances for Argentina and a staggering 125 goals scored over a 21-year period, Messi has cemented his status as the greatest player in the history of the South American nation.
Despite the natural physical decline that comes with approaching 40, Messi’s technical brilliance continues to make him the first name on the team sheet. The 2022 World Cup MVP has transitioned his game to suit his veteran status, but his ability to produce match-winning moments remains intact.
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A national icon's final chapters
As the footballing world waits for a definitive answer, Tapia urged Argentines to simply appreciate the time Messi has left on the pitch. The focus remains on the joy he brings to the game rather than the logistics of future tournament squads. The AFA president believes that the most important thing is that Messi feels comfortable and motivated to continue representing the blue and white stripes on the international stage.
'We should be proud of him,' Tapia said of the Inter Miami captain. 'May he continue to enjoy playing football, and may we enjoy watching him, and may he make the decision he feels is right.'
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