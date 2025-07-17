'Like a son to me' - Erik ten Hag responds to links suggesting Manchester United outcast Antony could join Bayer Leverkusen

Erik ten Hag opened the door to a potential reunion with Antony at Bayer Leverkusen as the Brazilian winger seeks an escape route from Manchester United. The Brazilian arrived at Old Trafford in 2022 amid great expectations, having made a £86 million ($115m) switch from Ajax to join his former manager. However, his performances failed to live up to the hype.

Antony set to leave United

Several clubs are vying for his signature

Ten Hag hinted at bringing him to the BayArena