'It's come from nowhere!' - Liam Rosenior fumes at Cole Palmer transfer links to Man Utd as Chelsea boss claims sale of superstar No.10 is 'unrealistic'

Ahead of Chelsea's crunch Champions League tie at Napoli, Rosenior was once more quizzed on Palmer's future. When asked if he had 'assurances' from the board that Palmer wouldn't be sold, Rosenior replied: "There's no reason for assurance. It's so unrealistic. It's come from nowhere. There's nothing in it. There's no reason to have the conversation. That's where I'm at.

"Cole is very happy. I've had numerous conversations with him. Our thoughts are on how we can make this team better, how he can improve and how I can help him. He loves being here and he wants to be a Chelsea player. You can't stop speculation, but some speculation is so far from the truth. There's no point in having a discussion about it.

"It's simple. Cole is an incredible player. I'm not surprised at the timing. A new manager comes in and all of a sudden there are people unsettled. It's not true. Cole's here, he's very happy and I can't wait to see him back on the pitch."

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!