Leicester City apologise after ditching tradition and holding employees' wages until AFTER Christmas

While Leicester wrestle with internal issues, one of the club’s most iconic figures continues to write fresh chapters elsewhere. Jamie Vardy, the Premier League title winner who defined an era at the King Power, has made history in Italy by becoming the first Englishman to win the Serie A Player of the Month award. Now 38, Vardy has embraced a new challenge with Cremonese, following his summer move to Italy. His impact has been immediate and eye-catching, particularly during November, when he delivered a series of influential performances, including a memorable goal against Juventus. His nomination placed him alongside some of Serie A’s most prominent names, including Inter captain Lautaro Martínez, AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan and Napoli winger David Neres. Vardy ultimately topped the vote, underlining his enduring appeal.

Serie A chief executive Luigi de Siervo said: "Vardy is truly a player from another era. One of those talents who, with their history, their achievements and the indomitable spirit with which they live every match, best express the romance of football. His arrival at Cremonese was greeted with great enthusiasm by all Serie A fans, and Vardy is repaying them with top-level performances, innate leadership and important goals, the result of the competitive spirit and shooting skills that have always distinguished him."

Vardy’s contract with Cremonese runs until the summer of 2026, having initially signed a one-year deal that includes a performance-based extension clause. Given his form, the likelihood of that option being activated appears increasingly strong.