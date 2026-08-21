Leeds United hand Brenden Aaronson new contract as USMNT star commits future to Daniel Farke's Premier League project

The United States international expressed his excitement at remaining an integral part of the club's long-term ambitions in West Yorkshire, admitting contract talks progressed seamlessly due to his clear desire to stay.

Reflecting on his new deal, Aaronson told the club's official website: "It's a dream come true being at this club and being a part of this project. It's so ambitious. It's a beautiful club and I love being here. There was no doubt in my mind. I think it was easy for me to make this decision, and I am so excited about what the future has in store."