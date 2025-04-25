'Has to leave this summer' - Harry Kane transfer claim amid Premier League return rumours as Bayern Munich star told he must 'hurry' if he wants multiple trophies
Harry Kane "has to leave this summer" if he wants to break Alan Shearer's goal record, but a Premier League return from Bayern is considered unlikely.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Left Tottenham for Germany in 2023
- Closing in on Bundesliga title & first trophy
- Not expected to chase Shearer record