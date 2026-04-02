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'Leave on your own terms'... Gerrard reveals his thoughts on Salah's departure

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Liverpool legend recalls finding himself in the same situation as Salah

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has revealed what he told Reds star Mohamed Salah during his row with manager Arne Slot last December, whilst also suggesting that the Egyptian winger’s imminent departure is in everyone’s best interests.

Salah, 33, announced last week that he would be leaving Anfield at the end of the season, bringing to a close nine magnificent years with the club.

The announcement came four months after he accused Liverpool of abandoning him and “throwing him under the bus”, whilst claiming he no longer had a relationship with Solt.

Read also: Klopp: Salah deserves much of the credit for Liverpool’s performance… and that’s exactly what he deserves


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    A fitting farewell for everyone

    Gerrard shared his thoughts on Salah’s departure from Merseyside, revealing that he is still in touch with the Egyptian player via text message.

    Speaking to the Daily Mail about Salah’s departure, Gerrard said: “I think this is in everyone’s best interests. I think the timing is right, in my opinion.” 

    He added: “It’s clear he had a disagreement with the manager. I don’t know to what extent, but he gave an interview that I think he’ll regret later.”

    He continued: “But this indicated to me that there was a problem. I also believe, even before that, that Liverpool wanted to offer Mohamed Salah a one-year contract rather than a two-year one, but given his exceptional season and his brilliant statistics, they gave him a two-year contract.”

    The Liverpool legend continued: “As far as I’m concerned, I only saw it as a one-year deal at this level. We’ve all played through those years, and I think it’s in everyone’s best interests for it to end, but also for it to end on Mohamed Salah’s terms.”

    Read also: Checkmate... Game over: Salah falls into the trap of the grand deception


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    Leave on your own terms

    Gerard revealed what happened between him and Salah after the famous interview, saying: “I spoke to him about that interview at the time, and I told him: ‘Don’t repeat what you did and leave things shrouded in doubt.’ I spoke to him directly.”

    He explained: “He sends me text messages every now and then, or I send him a text, and that’s best if I’m going somewhere with Leo. Just so that Leo [Gerard’s son] can see him.” 

    He added: “I’m not close to him, but this gave me the chance to say to him: ‘You’ve been here for eight or nine years, you came here and built this legacy. Just leave on your own terms in the right way.’”

    Salah, who sits third on Liverpool’s all-time goalscoring list with 255 goals, has struggled to find the net with his usual consistency this season, having scored just five goals in 22 Premier League matches so far.

    His dip in form led to Klopp dropping the Egyptian winger during the winter, when Liverpool were going through a difficult spell, prompting Salah to speak out in the mixed zone after the Reds’ thrilling 3-3 draw with Leeds at Elland Road just before Christmas.

    Gerrard continued: “Salah is still a bit affected by the incident. He was a substitute coming in and out of the team at the time. He was upset. But I thought it was a shame that he left in January and simply walked away.”

    He added: “I understand both sides. Now that I’ve analysed the situation, I understand both sides.”

  • The same scenario

    The former Liverpool captain explained how he can empathise with Salah, recalling the falling-out he had with Brendan Rodgers at the end of his 17-year spell at Anfield.

    He added: “I went through something similar with Brendan. But when I look at it now, I’m out of the game and less emotional; you can understand it from Brendan’s point of view.”

    He continued: “You might not be the same player at 34 or 35. It doesn’t make sense to play every minute of every match just because you’re the captain, but at the time, it’s not easy when you’re in the squad and you’re about to face Manchester United, for example, and you’re a substitute.”

    He added: “You look at the players who are playing and think you’re on the same level as them, if not better. It’s a difficult situation for a player. I went through the same thing at Rangers with Jermain Defoe, who was brilliant to me and was the best in the team.”

    He noted: “The best professional you’ll ever work with wanted to play more and play every minute of every match because he was in the same position I was in under Brendan.”

    He concluded: “But as a manager, you have to do what’s right and what’s best for the team, and if a player is off form, or not playing, or can’t do the job you’re looking for, then as a manager you have to make big decisions.”

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