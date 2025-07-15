'They are relentless!' - Leah Williamson sounds warning to England team-mates as Lionesses prepare to face 'disciplined' Sweden in Euro 2025 quarter-finals
The UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 quarter-finals have set the stage for a thrilling encounter as England are set to lock horns with a formidable Sweden side on Thursday evening in Zurich. And the Lionesses, captained by Leah Williamson, know they will be facing one of the most consistent and dangerous teams in football.
- Williamson wary of 'relentless' Sweden
- Wants to see more respect for opponents
- Determined to seal spot in semi-finals