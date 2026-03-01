Lamine Yamal fires out defiant message ahead of Barcelona's Copa del Rey clash with Atletico Madrid

The message has resonated deeply with a fan base looking for a reason to believe in "Remontada" magic. The 18-year-old is fully aware of the scale of the task ahead but believes the home support could be the deciding factor in overturning the deficit. Speaking to the media after his three-goal haul against the Yellow Submarine, Yamal emphasised the need for the team to maintain their current momentum. He is clearly eager to transform the atmosphere of the stadium into a pressure cooker for the visiting Rojiblancos on Tuesday night.

Yamal urged the Barcelona faithful to turn out in droves and believe in the possibility of a historic comeback against Diego Simeone's men. He told the media after the match: “It was time to react and push. We are doing it. Now let me tell our fans… come to the stadium against Atléti, the magic can happen.”