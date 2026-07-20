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Passing the torch? Heartbreaking moment Lamine Yamal comforts a devastated Lionel Messi after Spain sink Argentina in World Cup final
A symbolic moment after Spain's triumph
Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 in the World Cup final at MetLife Stadium to reclaim football's biggest prize. After the final whistle, Messi was left lying on the pitch, visibly devastated as Argentina's title defence came to an end.
As Spain celebrated, Yamal was among the first players to approach Messi. The teenage star embraced the Argentina captain in a touching moment that many viewed as a symbolic passing of the torch between two generations.
The image carried added significance because Messi famously appeared alongside a newborn Yamal during a UNICEF photoshoot in 2007. What was once an ordinary campaign photograph has since become one of football's most remarkable coincidences.
An unforgettable changing of the guard
For Messi, the defeat was a painful end to another World Cup campaign after leading Argentina back to the final. The veteran playmaker was unable to break through Spain's organised defence, marshalled by Rodri and Aymeric Laporte, for 120 minutes. Spain's victory marked their return to the top of world football 16 years after lifting their first World Cup. Their disciplined tactical approach and the impact of their young wide players proved decisive against the reigning champions.
Scaloni urges fans to appreciate Argentina's journey
Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni addressed the media after the defeat, with speculation surrounding his future following the end of the team's World Cup campaign. The coach praised his players despite their disappointment and reflected on everything they had achieved together.
"It’s difficult to make people understand that they should enjoy this as well," Scaloni said, as quoted by Marca. "It’s very difficult, but we have to know that this is also a victory. I hope and wish that people are aware of what has been achieved and, above all, the way it was achieved. I already cried as much as I needed to in the locker room, but this group deserves our gratitude because they have been warriors."
- AFP
Uncertainty for Argentina, bright future for Spain
Attention will now turn to Argentina's future, with uncertainty surrounding Scaloni and questions over whether Messi has played his final international match after another remarkable World Cup run.
Spain, meanwhile, will look to build on their latest triumph. With Yamal already established as one of the game's brightest stars, La Roja appear well placed to begin a new era at the summit of international football.
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