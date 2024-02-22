Kylian Mbappe's exit needs to end PSG's Champions League obsession - the time has come to start developing their own Galacticos

The forward's pending departure could lead to a rebirth for the Parisians, who have already hinted at a new team-building strategy

In a pre-season speech to the Paris Saint-Germain squad, club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi laid out his message for the new campaign. He spoke of the power of the manager, the pride of suiting up for the Parisians, and his desire for hard work in training. Notably, he also asserted: "The club is bigger than anyone here."

That was July 2023, and it seemed to be a shot at Kylian Mbappe - then in open warfare with the French champions regarding the status of his contract after infoming the club that he would not be picking up the extra year that had been placed into his deal a year earlier. Back then, it seemed unlikely that Mbappe, the last Parisian Galactico left, would be playing his football at Parc des Princes for the 2023-24 season.

But things changed. Mbappe came to an agreement with the club hierarchy, pledged his loyalty for the upcoming season, and re-joined the squad after a month in exile. Now, though, his departure is confirmed. He told the club last week that he wishes to leave Paris at the end of the season, while talk has accelerated about his desire to join Real Madrid - with a massive contract all-but agreed with Los Blancos.

Things, then, look bleak for PSG. Mbappe is a generational talent, one of the best in the world, and the face of French football. You'd struggle to spin this in an overwhelmingly positive light, and yet it does present an opportunity.

For years, the Qatar Sports Investment-run club have sought out the biggest stars in world football: Zlatan Ibrahimovic, David Beckham, Neymar, Lionel Messi and Mbappe himself. All of those intergalactic names were brought in not only as shirt-sellers, but also to form the foundation of a side that demanded Champions League success.

Now that they have gone, with Mbappe serving as the final departure, PSG can refocus. The Champions League can be worked towards, and approached organically. For the first time in recent memory, the Parisians finally have the chance to develop Galacticos of their own, rather than buying ready-made superstars in search of instant European glory.