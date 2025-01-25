Kyle Walker blocks Lauryn Goodman from following him to AC Milan and laughs off her plans as England star looks forward to ‘fresh start’ with wife Annie Kilner and kids
Kyle Walker has blocked Lauryn Goodman from following him to Italy after the Manchester City skipper completed his loan move to AC Milan.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Walker spoils Goodman's relocation plans
- Will not allow her to rent out his apartment
- Defender has moved to AC Milan on loan