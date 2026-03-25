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Kai Rooney helps Man Utd U16s clinch Premier League shield with proud parents Wayne & Coleen watching on
Success at Carrington for Kai
The United academy’s exceptional season reached another high point on Tuesday night as the Under-16s overcame Burnley to lift the Premier League Shield. Playing at the club's Carrington training ground, the young Reds delivered a disciplined performance to secure a 2-0 win and further cement the club's reputation for developing top-tier talent. Wayne, the club’s all-time leading goalscorer, was in attendance to witness his son’s contribution to the victory, alongside his wife Coleen and their youngest son, Cass. The win marks another trophy for a youth system that is currently dominating across multiple age groups at the national level.
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Rapid progression through the ranks
While his primary focus has been with the Under-16s, Kai’s performances have already earned him significant opportunities at higher levels this season. The teenager has been frequently promoted to the Under-18 squad, where he has impressed by scoring twice in seven appearances across both the U18 Premier League and the FA Youth Cup. This upward trajectory is a testament to his technical growth and clinical nature in front of goal - traits that naturally invite comparisons to his father. His development is being carefully managed by the United coaching staff, ensuring he gains exposure to more physical competition while maintaining his goalscoring rhythm within his age bracket.
A family affair in the academy
The current crop of talent at United carries a sense of nostalgia, as Kai frequently lines up alongside Jacey Carrick, the son of Wayne’s former team-mate and current United interim manager Michael Carrick. Beyond the famous surnames, Kai’s professional future is increasingly structured after he followed his father's lead by signing with Triple S Sports Management and securing a fresh scholarship last month. By the conclusion of next season, the young forward will be eligible to sign his first professional contract.
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Aiming for an academy clean sweep
The Under-16s' Shield success is just one piece of a potentially historic season for United's youth teams, with Kai remaining eligible to support the Under-18s in their pursuit of multiple trophies. The next few months will provide a stern test of the squad's temperament as they navigate high-stakes knockout football in both the FA Youth Cup semi-finals and the Under-18 Premier League Cup final.