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Arsenal injury crisis worsens as Kai Havertz suffers hamstring blow on Germany duty under Jurgen Klopp
Klopp's debut spoiled by late goal
Klopp's tenure as Germany manager began with a frustrating 1-1 draw against the Netherlands, but the result was overshadowed by a worrying injury to Arsenal forward Havertz. The former Liverpool boss appeared on course for a debut victory in the UEFA Nations League clash following Felix Nmecha's first-half strike.
However, a stoppage-time equaliser from Cody Gakpo denied Klopp a winning start to his international managerial career. The late heartbreak compounded a difficult evening for Germany, who lost two of their key attacking stars to injury. Havertz was withdrawn in the 32nd minute after taking a heavy challenge from Quinten Timber, leaving Arsenal sweating over his fitness ahead of a crucial domestic run.
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Double injury blow for Germany
The most pressing concern for both Germany and Arsenal revolves around Havertz, who went down with a suspected hamstring problem shortly after Timber's robust tackle. The forward required treatment on the pitch from the medical staff before being replaced by Younes Eboutalib.
The situation was equally grim for Bayern star Musiala, who failed to make the kick-off after pulling up with an apparent thigh injury during the pre-match warm-up. Speaking to RTL after the final whistle, Klopp expressed his concern over both players.
"Both are currently undergoing an MRI. I hope we get the diagnosis this evening (Thursday)," Klopp revealed. "But of course, this isn't great. I hope it's nothing serious. The lads are probably out for us. But hopefully, they'll be back in action relatively quickly."
Arteta sweats over depleted squad
The mounting injury list will be a major headache for Mikel Arteta, who is already dealing with high-profile absences during this international break. Arsenal have seen Declan Rice and Marli Salmon pull out of the England senior and Under-18 squads, respectively.
Furthermore, Jurrien Timber was entirely omitted from the Netherlands' matchday squad for the clash against Germany. Dutch manager Xavi confirmed that he was taking a cautious approach with the defender's fitness following his recent injury troubles. With Havertz now joining that growing list of concerns, Arteta will be desperate for positive news from the German medical department.
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What's next for Havertz?
Klopp's post-match comments strongly suggest that Havertz and Musiala will miss Germany's next three fixtures. The national side is scheduled to face Greece home and away, with a crucial meeting against Serbia sandwiched in between.
For Arsenal, the immediate priority is determining whether Havertz will be available for their upcoming Premier League encounter against Leeds United on October 10. Arteta and his backroom staff will now anxiously await the results of the MRI scan, hoping the suspected hamstring issue does not result in a lengthy spell on the sidelines.
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