'Just do your jobs' - Eduardo Camavinga sends clear message to France attackers ahead of Belgium clash

Speaking at a press conference, Camavinga clarified his stance on the defensive responsibilities of attacking players within the national team. France secured a 1-0 victory over Turkey in their opening match under Zinedine Zidane, and the squad are now gearing up for a crucial group decider against Belgium tomorrow.

Addressing the balance of the team, the midfielder stated clearly: "I don’t ask attackers to do crazy defensive work. We only ask them to do their jobs." This pragmatic approach highlights a desire for structure without overburdening the frontline.