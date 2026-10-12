Jurrien Timber relishing 'amazing' Ben White battle as Arsenal star opens up on injury nightmare

The Dutch defender admitted it was mentally draining to watch from the sidelines while Arsenal chased silverware and the Netherlands competed on the World Cup stage. Reflecting on those dark days to journalists post-match, Timber opened up on what the ordeal taught him: "It's hard, it makes you realize how lucky you are when you are able to play, when you are fit.

"It's hard when your team is battling for something so big and you couldn't help the way you wanted to. It's also a learning moment as well, but this is life I think. I got out of it okay. We did, as well, becoming champions, which is amazing. So I just feel grateful being back being fit now, you realize that when you're not."