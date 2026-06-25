(C)Getty images
'Extraordinary!' - Jurgen Klopp in awe of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as GOAT duo make big World Cup impression
Klopp fascinated by Ronaldo's comeback qualities
Messi and Ronaldo have been the highlight of this World Cup, boasting their status as GOATs despite their age. The 59-year-old was particularly impressed by Ronaldo's reaction after initial criticism. After a weak start, the Portuguese star struck back with a brace in the 5-0 victory against Uzbekistan, becoming his country's all-time leading scorer in World Cup history.
"As a mere spectator, it naturally captivates me a bit because they are the best players of the last ten, fifteen years," Klopp explained in an interview with Sky Sports. "But what was great to see was this: after the first game, in which Cristiano Ronaldo was heavily criticized - even I noticed that - to then strike back like that, and at 41 years old with an extremely lively, intense performance, I was very pleased. The fact that he's still so bothered at his age when something doesn't work out is extraordinary, and his reaction is all the more impressive."
- Getty Images Sport
Analysing the phenomenon of Lionel Messi
Klopp also had superlatives for Messi. The Argentinian shone in the 2-0 victory against Austria and amazed Klopp - especially with his highly efficient style of play. "I saw Lionel Messi live, and when you watch the game and see that he covers eight kilometers, you think: We've found the optimal distance. That's eight kilometers because then he's really there in the decisive moment. But of course, that's not possible for everyone. Imagine if everyone only ran eight kilometers," Klopp said.
For Klopp, Messi's "walking" apparent is actually the highest level of tactical precision. "But it's extraordinary to watch him, it's really crazy. People would say he's walking. I say: He's scanning the pitch. I looked at him so often, even when the ball was somewhere else. I just wanted to see what he was doing. I think he's measuring distances. He knows exactly, now I'm here, now I'm going to position myself on the right, now I'm going to be in the center," he added.
"The game against Austria wasn't his for a long time, but then in those moments: He scores the first goal because he can. He scores the second goal because he wants to. And then he misses a penalty, so he would have had six goals after two games. That makes it sound like one World Cup is nothing. Zlatan Ibrahimovic said that Messi has five goals in one World Cup, and he himself has zero in two World Cups. It's that simple."
A special moment on the sidelines
Klopp is visibly delighted to be part of this era and also recalled a personal encounter on the sidelines. Despite his own illustrious career, the moment was something truly special for the German.
"It's extraordinary that we get to experience this generation. It's special. And when we briefly saw each other on the sidelines and Messi kindly included us in the line of well-wishers, even as a 59-year-old, I realised just how special something like that can be. Because it was special. I was just as happy to see my former player Alexis Mac Allister and have a quick chat with him. But then Messi came along. And that's something else entirely," he admitted.
- AFP
Special praise for Deniz Undav
Aside from the global superstars, Klopp has also been keeping an eye on the German national team and especially on Deniz Undav. The VfB Stuttgart striker recently impressed as the match-winner against Ivory Coast. "His nose for goal is what sets him apart. He knows exactly where to be, his technique is exceptional, and his finishing is superb. The first goal he scored against Ivory Coast: in the end, it looks so easy because he taps the ball over the line from four or five meters out. That was technically brilliant," Klopp added.
However, Klopp declined to demand that Undav be included in Julian Nagelsmann's starting XI. "They don't have to be, but that's a decision for the coach. I mean that seriously, and don't get the wrong idea; it's a coach's decision. Ultimately, you shouldn't compare him to anyone else. Deniz Undav is Deniz Undav, and we're all incredibly happy to have him with us." Klopp concluded.