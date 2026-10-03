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Jurgen Klopp's magic touch! Florian Wirtz reveals secret talks behind Germany masterclass as Liverpool star shines for former Reds boss
A masterclass in Munich
Wirtz was the driving force behind Germany's 2-0 victory over Serbia on Thursday evening. The attacking midfielder set up Tom Bischof for the opening goal before sealing the result himself with a brilliant individual effort, wrong-footing a defender inside the penalty area and finishing with composure.
The standout performance secured Klopp's first victory since taking the reins as Germany head coach. Operating with tactical freedom in the final third, the Liverpool star dictated the tempo and consistently troubled the Serbian defence at the Allianz Arena. Following the final whistle, Klopp was seen warmly embracing his playmaker on the pitch.
- Jan Huebner
Klopp's crucial advice
The Liverpool star admitted that Klopp's man-management has played a crucial role in restoring his confidence. Following scrutiny at club level, Wirtz expressed gratitude for the former Reds manager's guidance during the international break.
"Yes, of course [we have spoken], and he wants me to play the kind of football people are used to seeing from me," Wirtz explained. "We had a few conversations, and he gave me a few things to take on board and try to implement. I'm glad he spoke with me. It is definitely heading in the right direction."
Klopp also voiced his delight, praising the midfielder's work ethic and creative flair. The Germany boss told reporters: "The way we want to play suits 'Flo' Wirtz. I think everyone in Liverpool is very happy today. The boy is brimming with the joy of playing and has worked incredibly hard."
Sending a message to the world
Despite wearing the captain's armband in Munich, Wirtz downplayed its significance, attributing his performance to the tactical setup and the space afforded by the opposition.
"What do I need to be at my best? Ideally, a lot of space in every game so I can do what I want!" Wirtz joked. "It was a very good pass from Maxi [Mittelstadt]. I was hoping he would play it because it wasn't easy, and then I saw someone coming behind me and did what I did."
The emphatic victory serves as a statement of intent for the national side. Wirtz added: "I wouldn't say [my performance was] because of the armband. But of course, the opponent gave us more space because they were a bit more disorganised. That created more spaces that we utilised well. I think the combination play from the back line all the way to the striker was very good. It was of course important to win again, also for the team spirit, and to send a message to the outside world that we are good footballers and a good footballing nation."
- Getty Images Sport
A point to prove against Greece
Before heading back to Merseyside, Wirtz and his international colleagues have a score to settle. Germany are scheduled to face Greece on Sunday, offering Klopp's squad an opportunity for immediate redemption after suffering a shock defeat to the same opposition last time out.
Once international duties conclude, Wirtz will look to translate his scintillating form into domestic success. Liverpool host Manchester City at Anfield on October 11, presenting the perfect stage for the playmaker to silence any remaining critics in a crucial Premier League clash.
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