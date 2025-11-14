Julian Nagelsmann breaks with tradition and snubs Leroy Sane to announce Bayern Munich star as Germany captain in place of injured Joshua Kimmich

Nagelsmann, the Germany national coach, officially announced Tah as the captain for the upcoming World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg. The decision comes after regular captain Kimmich was ruled out due to injury, along with vice-captains Antonio Rudiger and Kai Havertz.

Speaking at a press conference, Nagelsmann stated: "Jonathan Tah will replace him. We appointed a team council before the Nations League – not many of them are left because some are injured. Jona is the only one remaining. He's having a good season and deserves it. I don't know if he already knows. But now he does – and I hope he doesn't get nervous."

Tah, 29, currently plays for Bayern Munich and has been in strong form. His selection marks a departure from a long-standing tradition within the German national team, which typically sees the armband given to the most-capped player present in the squad when the primary captains are unavailable.