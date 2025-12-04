Getty
Jude Bellingham handed 2026 World Cup boost as ex-England defender predicts Thomas Tuchel won't leave any 'big names' out his squad - but 'one or two' wingers face tournament heartbreak
Strength in depth: Who will make England's 2026 World Cup squad?
The Three Lions boast strength in depth across just about every department, with quality cover able to step in and counter any untimely form and fitness issues. Tuchel finds himself in the enviable position of dipping into a star-studded talent pool.
The odd question has been asked of England’s defensive options - particularly at left-back, where nobody has nailed down that role - but there is an abundance of options heading forward.
Harry Kane is the undisputed No.9 for his country, and the man in charge of the captain’s armband, with nobody breathing heavily down his neck just yet. When it comes to playmaking berths and wide attacking posts, picks become a little trickier to settle upon.
Bukayo Saka, Cole Palmer, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Gordon, Jack Grealish, Phil Foden, Morgan Rogers, Eberechi Eze, Jarrod Bowen, Noni Madueke, Jude Bellingham and Morgan Gibbs-White all harbour dreams of making the plane heading to the United States, Canada and Mexico next summer.
They cannot all get the nod. Questions have been asked of whether Real Madrid ‘Galactico’ Bellingham could be left behind, with Tuchel making it clear that he will not bring any divisive characters with him that threaten to disturb collective harmony.
Bellingham under threat: Will Real Madrid star make the cut?
Quizzed on whether he can see Tuchel leaving a so-called ‘big name’ behind, ex-Three Lions defender Winterburn - speaking in association with BetBrain - told GOAL: “No, I don’t. It would depend on who considers what player to be a big name. We are already seeing that Thomas Tuchel is about the team. He’s not afraid to make decisions, it doesn’t look like he is going to pamper anybody. You could flip it round a bit and say there are some players that we think might be there but due to form or injury won’t make the squad. Our attacking talent out wide is huge. I would suggest that there may be one or two of those players that may not make the squad. That is simply because of the amount of numbers we have got in those positions.”
Tuchel warning & encouraging words from Henderson
Tuchel said when warning the likes of Bellingham and Palmer - who have missed games due to injury - that nobody is guaranteed a place in his squad: “For this moment we stick with our choice and the radical statement is that we don’t collect the most talented players. We collect the guys who have the glue and cohesion to be the best team. Because we need to arrive as the best team. We will arrive as underdogs at the World Cup because we haven’t won it for decades and we will play against teams who have repeatedly won it during that time. So we have to arrive as a team or we will have no chance.”
Those that work alongside Bellingham remain adamant that he is a positive presence in the England squad. Jordan Henderson has said of a player that he struck up a close bond with at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar: “He is very special, very special. We have a few special players in this squad, to be fair. But, with Jude, I think we all knew he was a very special player when he first came into the squad. The way he trains, the way he lives his life around football, loves the game, wants to improve and there is the ability that he has on the pitch. He is a world-class player and I know there will be a lot of stories and a lot of headlines, but for him, it is just about focusing on football.”
World Cup draw date: When England will discover group stage opponents
There will be another international break in March, as Bellingham and Co get a final opportunity to prove their worth to Tuchel. For now, though, everyone connected with the England camp is waiting to discover who they will face in the 2026 World Cup group stage - with that draw set to take place at the Kennedy Center in Washington DC on December 5.
