Joshua Kimmich Germany 2025Getty Images
Nukul Jashoria

Joshua Kimmich accused of 'doing gymnastics everywhere' and damaging Bayern Munich as ex-Germany star tells him to stick to his 'best position'

J. KimmichBayern MunichFIFA Club World Cup

Joshua Kimmich's versatility is under fire as ex-Bayern defender Markus Babbel launches a brutal attack, urging the Germany star to stop roaming.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Babbel says Kimmich weakens Bayern’s defence
  • Ex-Bayern star calls midfield role “just average”
  • Bayern Munich beat Auckland City 10-0 in CWC opener
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match