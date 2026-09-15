'He is the best in the world' - Jorge Mendes backs Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal to beat Kylian Mbappe to 2026 Ballon d'Or

Before getting into his car, the renowned representative repeatedly stressed his position to the assembled media. Mendes, as quoted by A Bola, stated emphatically: "The Ballon d'Or is for Lamine Yamal, without a doubt. The Ballon d'Or is for Lamine Yamal, he's the one who deserves it most. He is the best in the world, by a wide margin, and you know it."

Yamal had previously voiced similar self-belief during an interview with Universo Valdano, saying: "Who would I give it to? The best player in the world. Honestly, as far as the best player in the world is concerned, maybe there are two of us, me and Mbappe. And I think I would deserve it this year because of what I've achieved."

The La Masia graduate added: "Yes, for me it's very clear, and everyone who watches the matches knows that."