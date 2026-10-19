Jordan Henderson issues defiant England warning as veteran midfielder thrives under Xabi Alonso at Chelsea

When Chelsea strayed from their youth-focused recruitment strategy to sign Henderson, critics unfairly suggested he was brought in merely as a dressing-room cheerleader to enforce squad standards. However, following his recent commanding displays, the veteran is determined to let his football do the talking.

"I'm enjoying the challenge. I think a lot of people spoke about the move when I came but for me I've just got to do my talking on the pitch," he continued. "It helps when you're playing with top players around you and I feel like the team's really coming together.

"I don't really think too much about what other people say. I have just as important a role as every other player on the team, I've just got to bring whatever I bring.

"But they also help me as well. It's not all me coming here to help younger players, younger players can also help experienced players. I'm still learning, and I'm still improving.

"There are going to be so many different opinions I just try and use it as fuel, use it as energy, to prove people wrong again. I just want to do my business on the pitch. That's where I do the talking really."



