Joao Palhinha Fulham 2023-24Getty
Soham Mukherjee

Last chance for Joao Palhinha! Bayern make €45m offer for Fulham midfielder - but German giants warn they will not go higher

Bayern MunichJoao PalhinhaTransfersBundesligaFulhamPremier League

Bayern Munich have reportedly made a final €45 million (£38m/$48m) offer for Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Bayern submitted a fresh offer for Palhinha
  • Take it or leave it situation for Fulham
  • All parties willing to find a middle-ground
Article continues below