Joao Felix relishing second striker role as Portugal kick off Jorge Jesus era with Nations League victory

The 26-year-old forward felt the squad successfully implemented their new manager's tactical blueprint despite working together for only a short period. Speaking to Sport TV after the final whistle, Felix said: "We knew it wouldn't be an easy game; Wales are a good side. The first match under a new manager is always difficult, and we had very little time to work on the gaffer's patterns of play, but I think that overall we played a great match and deserve credit."

Addressing an assertive approach that yielded 13 first-half attempts, he added: "I think you could see our dynamic: very attacking football, pressing high, not giving the opposition any room to breathe. We registered 13 shots before half-time, which is a lot for a first half. I can't recall a single clear-cut chance for them, while we had several. This is what people can expect: attacking football, pressing, not letting opponents breathe, and creating chances. We only scored one today, but in the upcoming games, if we keep going like this, we'll surely score more."