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Jedi transfer! Man Utd told USMNT star Antonee Robinson ‘fits the bill’ despite already having Luke Shaw to fill left-back berth
Jedi is a proven Premier League performer
Robinson, who has picked up the nickname ‘Jedi’ over the course of his career, is a proven Premier League performer. He has become a buccaneering presence down the left flank at Craven Cottage.
Impressive numbers have been posted on the assist front, with the 28-year-old capable of making decisive contributions at both ends of the field. It has been suggested for some time that he could be lured away from west London.
Liverpool were said to be considering an approach at one stage, while interest from Old Trafford is seemingly never far away. United have spent the last couple of windows reinforcing their forward and midfield departments.
Attention should now shift to the defensive unit, with greater depth required on opposing sides of their back four. Robinson would be a reliable option for Carrick given the fitness issues that Shaw - who only has 12 months left on his contract - has endured down the years.
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Do Man Utd need a replacement for Shaw?
Ex-United States international Spector, who joined United in 2003 and was speaking in association with Bovada soccer odds, told GOAL when asked if Robinson could be a shrewd addition for the Red Devils alongside Shaw: “I don't think they're too dissimilar in terms of their profile, so I see why they like Antonee Robinson.
“For one, I know Luke Shaw struggled with injuries as well, and so they do need somebody who's going to be fit for the majority of the season that they can rely on, and Antonee Robinson certainly fits that bill.
“He’s also a really attacking full-back, incredibly athletic as well, so I do think he suits what they would be looking for there. I do think he's a very, very good full-back. I think he could suit United in the way that they play, and I see the similarity in terms of profile to Luke Shaw.”
Best qualities of USMNT star explained
Robinson would add energy to United’s defence, while overlapping beyond whoever lines up on the left of their attack, with Spector adding on the many qualities that a man who recently graced the 2026 World Cup has to offer: “His work rate is exceptional, his engine is phenomenal, and so he'll be someone who gets up and down that wing nonstop.
“I don't know if Carrick's going to change a little bit in terms of how they play, but if he is looking for that player that's going to be getting up and down the wing, supporting the attack, I think that's when he's at his best.
“If he's forced to defend for long stretches of a match, I don't think that's necessarily his strength. But when he has that ability to get forward, that's when he's truly at his best. In terms of delivery, quality, final third, it's not at the same level as Luke Shaw, I don't think, but I do think you'll get that quantity from him because his work rate is so high.”
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Robinson or Hall? Transfer talk at Old Trafford
Robinson has two years to run on his contract at Fulham, so the Cottagers may be tempted to cash in if suitable offers are tabled in the current transfer window. After six years in the English capital, a fresh start could prove beneficial to all concerned.
United have also been linked with Newcastle star Lewis Hall, who would be a long-term option at 21 years of age, but his price tag will be considerable and Robinson represents a more budget-friendly option for the Red Devils as they seek to reinforce from back to front.
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