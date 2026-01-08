Getty
‘Don’t win it in January’ - Dominik Szoboszlai sends title warning to Arsenal as defending champions Liverpool refuse to surrender crown without a fight
Liverpool have tumbled off the loftiest of perches
Liverpool secured domestic dominance in stunning fashion last season, with a surge to the summit leaving the chasing pack trailing in their wake. They never looked like fluffing their lines and ended the campaign 10 points clear of their closest rivals.
Arsenal finished second, for the third successive year, but it is the Gunners that are leading the way this time around. They boast a five-point advantage at present and are 14 in front of Liverpool ahead of their clash in north London on Thursday.
- GOAL
Szoboszlai sends title warning to Arsenal
Discussing another epic battle for bragging rights, Szoboszlai has told Sky Sports: “It's a long way. The Premier League is not easy and you don't win it by January, I don't think so [playing against the champions]. They are playing against the champions. They know as well, they are one of the favourites and an unbelievable team with unbelievable players.
“They can't forget about City and Villa, they are doing really well. No, we don't play against the champions; they are playing against the champions.
“It's crazy because if I go back to last year, by February we were 10 points clear and I was still saying we have not won it yet. But inside, I was like, this is the chance.
“Now probably, because we are so many points behind, we can't think long term. Dream, we can talk about it, but we have to think game by game and have to perform to show we can even be in the top four. We need things to go our way, why not?”
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Reds wobble on the back of record-breaking transfer window
Liverpool have already lost more games this season - six in the league - than they did across the whole of the 2024-25 campaign. Szoboszlai said of that surprising dip, which has come on the back of an elaborate summer spending spree that saw transfer records smashed: “It happens sometimes. Last year when the manager came in, no one was thinking we had a chance to win it, but then we started very well and we kept on going.
“If you asked anybody, they wouldn't think we could win and the chances were small. Now, we started good and the luck was on our side, but it showed we are ready again. Sometimes comes a little hit and you don't react as you should, you saw it last season with City. Now you have to realise what you are aiming for. Game by game as we cannot look long term.”
- Getty
Salah future: Liverpool hoping Egyptian superstar stays
Liverpool have seen several superstars struggle this season, including big-money buys Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak. Mohamed Salah has also generated plenty of headlines with a supposed wobble, subsequent benching and explosive outburst against the club.
On that subject, with those at Anfield hoping that Egyptian icon Salah will return from the Africa Cup of Nations fully committed to the cause and ready to end any exit rumours, Szoboszlai said: “I think it is very close [friendship]. From day one, he got me under his wing and tried to help me with as many things as I asked him. To learn from him. We become closer everyday and trust each other even more. I know many things about him that no one knows.
“Yeah [sad to see]. It was not nice to see it, but he is professional enough to handle his situation. I never got involved. I knew I couldn't [help] as he will do it for himself. I was there for him every day. He will handle this, he has the character to deal with it.
“Everyone hopes that he is going to come back after AFCON and help us the way he did last season, but that is his decision and the club's decision. As a team-mate, I love to play with him and know what he can do. He showed enough that he is able to do anything.”
Liverpool are currently nine games unbeaten, having lost nine of 12 prior to that, and will head to Arsenal feeling good about themselves. Victory would see them move to within 11 points of the Gunners, and anything is possible with 17 games to come after that.
Advertisement