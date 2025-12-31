Getty Images/Goal
'That's a fact!' - Jamie Carragher insists Gabriel Jesus is a 'better player' than Viktor Gyokeres & calls for Mikel Arteta to drop Arsenal's misfiring £64m striker
- Getty Images Sport
A signing yet to ignite
Gyokeres has scored just five Premier League goals in 17 appearances, numbers that have placed him firmly under the microscope. In recent weeks, Arsenal’s attack has occasionally looked disjointed, with the striker increasingly becoming the focal point of criticism rather than the solution. That scrutiny intensified during Arsenal’s emphatic 4-1 dismantling of Aston Villa, a match that underlined the team’s collective strength but also highlighted Gyokeres’ struggles. Despite the Gunners dominating proceedings, their record signing cut a peripheral figure, failing to capitalise on the space created by those around him. The contrast was stark when Jesus emerged from the substitutes’ bench. The Brazilian, recently returned from a long spell out following ACL surgery, marked his comeback in style by scoring what many deemed the goal of the night, a composed, curling finish into the far corner that took the contest beyond Villa’s reach.
- Getty Images Sport
Blunt Carragher has advice for Arteta
Carragher, speaking on Sky Sports after the final whistle, did not hide his pointed opinion. A long-time admirer of Jesus’ all-round play, the former Liverpool defender suggested Arsenal’s depth up front makes Gyokeres’ continued selection difficult to justify for head coach Mikel Arteta.
"The one negative out of tonight for Arsenal is that Gyokeres should not be starting, when they have players like this," explained Carragher. "In a couple of games time, when Jesus is a bit more up to speed, he should be starting. He's a better player than Gyokeres - that's a fact."
Carragher also suggested that Havertz, who has just returned from injury himself, is also a better option that Gyokeres, adding: "There's been questions in the past asking if [Jesus] is good enough for Arsenal to go and win the league. But right now, he's better than the guy they brought in who they thought was going to win them the league. Havertz or him as the central striker is a better player than Gyokeres. He lacks finesse and quality when you think of what they've got on the bench. I think Arsenal need to improve on Gyokeres and they've got players that can in Jesus."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
From Sporting hero to Premier League pupil
The criticism will sting for Gyokeres, whose reputation was forged in Portugal. His record at Sporting was extraordinary: 97 goals in just over 100 appearances, a return that convinced Arsenal they had found a ready-made solution to their long-standing striker woes. However, the Premier League has exposed the challenges of adapting to a faster, more physical environment. Despite the growing noise, Arteta has remained steadfast in his public support of Gyokeres. Earlier this month, Arteta stressed that the striker’s slow start must be viewed in context, pointing to a disrupted summer and the physical demands of the league.
The Spaniard said: "Everybody was so excited to bring him into the club. We did it. We brought a player with an incredible scoring record who had to adapt to the league. He had no pre-season. The first few weeks were difficult because physically he wasn't in his best state and he's a player that needs that, like any other player in this league, almost to perform at that level. I know we need to continue to tweak and understand him a little bit better in certain situations, and he needs to do the same. But that's about time. We have full support for him."
- Getty
A defining run ahead of Gyokeres
Arsenal’s emphatic win over Villa reinforced their credentials as genuine title contenders, yet it also sharpened the focus on who should lead the line in the crucial months ahead. With Jesus rediscovering sharpness and Havertz offering tactical flexibility, the pressure on Gyokeres is intensifying. The Gunners now turn their attention to Bournemouth this weekend, a fixture that could provide another opportunity for Arteta to reshuffle his attacking deck. Whether Gyokeres is afforded another start or asked to watch from the sidelines may offer the clearest indication yet of where Arsenal’s faith truly lies.
Advertisement