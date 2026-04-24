James Trafford is England's next No.1 in waiting - he MUST leave Man City this summer to start putting pressure on Jordan Pickford

And yet, Trafford’s best route to playing regularly at Wembley in the future is to leave his boyhood club this summer. City fans like to refer to Wembley as 'Etihad South' and with good reason, as it is the ground they have played the most games at aside from their own since it reopened in 2007. Saturday’s game against Premier League-chasing Saints will be City's 23rd visit to the national stadium within the last decade alone.
But even regular trips to Wembley at club level should not satisfy a goalkeeper of Trafford’s talent if he is not playing week in, week out. His talent means he should have a future playing there many times a year as England’s No.1, and the best way for him to make that a reality is to leave City and get the regular football he both craves and needs.