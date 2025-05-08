Wrexham Las Vegas 2025Getty/GOAL
Chris Burton

‘Sh*te to be in the play-offs!’ - James McClean roasts rivals as Wrexham jet off to Las Vegas for third promotion party funded by Hollywood co-owners Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney

WrexhamJ. McCleanS. SmithLeague OneShowbizSoccer cities

James McClean has roasted Wrexham's rivals, saying it'd be "sh*te to be in the play-offs", as they jet off for a third promotion party in Las Vegas.

  • First headed to Sin City in summer of 2023
  • Enjoyed historic run of promotions
  • All expenses paid courtesy of A-list chairmen
