James McClean reveals only regret after severing ties with 'incredible' Wrexham co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney at 'Disney FC'

McClean has posted on Instagram when sending a farewell message to a club that continues to take aim at reaching the big time in the not too distant future: “Been going over and over in my head to try somehow put into words what this club @wrexham_afc has meant to me since I signed and truth be told no matter what words I write it wont do justice to express the feeling.

“I’ll try so here it goes, it's genuinely been the most incredible and enjoyable couple of years I have had, a huge thank you to @vancityreynolds and @robmac who are two incredible people by the way for giving me the opportunity to be part of the magic that is Wrexham or to people outside of Wrexham ‘Disney FC’, the management staff who believed in me and gave me the honour to captain this club to history, the medical staff, the staff around the ground, the fans who have been incredible and welcomed me from day one, no politics, no media perceptions just football, this club have been incredible and showed a real touch of class in making my move back home easy.

“Finally and certainly not least of all the players, who I shared the dressing room with, battles on the pitch with and the glories off the pitch with Vegas etc enough said, while creating great friendships (don’t cry @andy14cannon you’ll set me off, it’s not goodbye you can still visit) we created a bond and togetherness like no other.

“My only regret is i couldn’t have been a few years younger when joining this journey because this club is only going to go on and create more magic but that's football. It’s been a real honour and a real pleasure and I wish yous nothing but further success because the squad has real real quality here to achieve this. Up the history making back to back to back Red Dragons.”

