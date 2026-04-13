‘Love that to happen’ - Could Jack Grealish return to Aston Villa? England star told who will have final say on stunning homecoming transfer

City did not always see his best, as Guardiola stood accused of reining in creative instincts, but could a return to geographical roots be enjoyed in 2026? Quizzed on whether an emotional switch will be agreed, with Grealish supposedly open to taking a pay cut, ex-Villa midfielder Barry - speaking in association with BetMGM - told GOAL: “Going back to him and Pep, I think his style massively changed from where he was at Villa to City. Whether that was the manager's instructions, only Jack and them know that. But for me, he wasn't quite the same player that got us off our seats at Villa Park and had that confidence to take the ball and go anywhere.

“We saw it a little bit more at Everton this year, where he's probably allowed to do it in a different style. But knowing Jack, how much of a Villa fan he is, and what a great club Villa is, I think he would possibly love that to happen. And the pay cut, I'm sure he'd want to do that as well.

“For me, it'll be, does the manager like his style? Does he think he'll be good in the dressing room? That'll be the stumbling block for me, whether he sees him as a part of that dressing room, whether he'll come in and affect what he's built already.

“I think it would be great. I think all the fans would love to see that. But, for me, it's going to be an Unai Emery decision, whether he thinks Jack's the right man to come back in and improve that dressing room, improve the squad. I would love to see it.”