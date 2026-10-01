ANP
'Why can't we do it in Greece?' – Ivan Jovanovic issues bold home challenge before Netherlands test
Jovanovic challenges Greece to establish home dominance in Thessaloniki
Greece head coach Ivan Jovanovic called on his squad to replicate their impressive away results in front of their home supporters as Ethniki prepare to host the Netherlands. Speaking ahead of Thursday's UEFA Nations League fixture in Thessaloniki, the Serbian manager addressed his team's habit of securing major victories abroad while struggling under home pressure.
Following away wins against Serbia and Germany, Greece sit top of Group A with maximum points from two matches.
Jovanovic insists the squad must learn to channel home stadium energy into dominant performances.
Manager embraces volatile Greek fan mentality and pressure
Addressing the fickle nature of local football culture, Jovanovic accepted that fan perception shifts dramatically between victory and defeat. He pointed to match-winner Dimitris Kourbelis as an example of how quickly public climate changes, insisting that intense scrutiny keeps the coaching staff and players alert.
The manager emphasized that international players represent their country with genuine heart rather than simple obligation.
"If we win, everything is fine, if not, we will have to change everything," Jovanovic stated. "The luxury of time for the Greek fan does not exist. Since we can have big wins away, why can't we do them in Greece? It is their honour to represent their country and they do it with their heart."
Head coach voices concern over player fatigue and intense calendar
Jovanovic expressed concern regarding the congested match schedule facing his players, noting that several squad members face seven matches in a short timeframe across club and international duties. He highlighted the necessity of managing physical recovery carefully amidst frequent travel.
Despite workload challenges, the manager praised the technical potential of Greece's young core.
"Before some players came, they already had three matches in one week," Jovanovic added. "The pace is intense and we have to be more careful. Dutch football always has players with prospects and has a great future. They are among the highest quality teams in Europe."
Ethniki target three points in Thessaloniki homecoming
Jovanovic and Greece finalize preparations for Thursday evening's clash at the Toumba Stadium in Thessaloniki, a city where the manager spent 20 years of his career. Ethniki look to extend their winning streak in Group A before welcoming the return fixtures.
The Netherlands prepare for the fixture looking to build on their win in Serbia.
Jovanovic targets a statement victory in Thessaloniki.
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