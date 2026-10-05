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Mohamed Saeed

Italy player ratings vs Turkey: Riccardo Calafiori delivers super-sub masterclass as Gianluca Scamacca continues impressive

Italy
Player ratings
Turkiye
Italy vs Turkiye
UEFA Nations League A
R. Calafiori
G. Scamacca
R. Mancini

Italy secured a vital 3-1 win over Turkey at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara, with goals from Gianluca Scamacca, Riccardo Calafiori, and Francesco Esposito. Despite a brief scare when Aral Simsir equalised, Roberto Mancini's tactical adjustments proved decisive.

Italy took another step towards the UEFA Nations League quarter-finals with a 3-1 victory over Turkey at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara. The Azzurri dictated the tempo for large periods, though they were briefly unsettled by a spirited Turkish second-half resurgence. Roberto Mancini's side displayed superior structural integrity, eventually wearing down their opponents through efficient set-piece execution and clinical finishing in the final third.

The match opened with Gianluca Scamacca finding the net in the 26th minute to reward Italy's early pressure. While Aral Simsir stunned the home crowd with a 61st-minute equaliser following a lapse in the Italian flank coverage, the parity lasted only three minutes.

Calafiori restored the lead almost immediately after coming off the bench, before Esposito sealed the three points late on to confirm a deserved victory for the hosts.

  • Italy v Türkiye - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A1 MD4Getty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Gianluigi Donnarumma - 7/10

    The captain had a relatively quiet evening as Turkey struggled to generate high-quality chances, finishing with 4 saves. He could do little about Simsir's close-range finish in the 61st minute but commanded his box well during Turkey's nine corner routines.

    Alessandro Bastoni - 7/10

    The Inter Milan man was the primary progressor from the back, often stepping into midfield to create numerical superiorities. His defensive positioning was largely flawless, contributing to Italy's 34 clearances as he neutralised Akgun's movement.

    Giovanni Di Lorenzo - 7/10

    A steady performance at right-back before being withdrawn in the 55th minute. He provided width in the first half but occasionally struggled with the recovery pace required when Turkey transitioned quickly through Simsir.

    Gianluca Mancini - 7/10

    Aggressive in the duel and dominant in the air. He was central to Italy winning the aerial battle (2/2 duels won) and maintained a high line that restricted the visitors' central penetration for the majority of the 90 minutes.

    Matteo Ruggeri - 6/10

    A difficult night for the full-back, who was cautioned in the 47th minute for a clumsy challenge. He was substituted shortly after the restart following a period where Turkey found joy attacking his channel.

  • SOCCER NATIONS LEAGUE ITALY VS BELGIUMAFP

    Midfield

    Issa Doumbia - 8/10

    Acted as the side's defensive anchor, screening the back four effectively. His discipline allowed Barella and Romano to push higher, and he was vital in recycling possession when Italy sat at 45% total ball control.

    Alessandro Romano - 8/10

    A creative force in the engine room. He provided the crucial assist for Francesco Esposito's late goal in the 87th minute, capping off a performance defined by intelligent late runs and precise distribution under pressure.

    Nicolo Barella - 8/10

    Typically industrious, Barella was the link man for Italy's second goal, providing the assist for Calafiori in the 64th minute. His energy levels were vital in the transition phase before he was replaced by Tonali in the 70th minute.

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    Attack

    Gianluca Scamacca - 8/10

    The striker led the line with physical presence and clinical instinct. He opened the scoring in the 26th minute with a well-taken strike and was a constant nuisance for Kabak and Bardakci until his 56th-minute withdrawal.

    Daniel Maldini - 6/10

    Showed flashes of technical brilliance but lacked the final product to truly hurt the Turkish low block. He worked hard defensively, helping the Azzurri record seven interceptions throughout the contest.

    Antonio Vergara - 7/10

    Deployed on the wing, he provided necessary balance but struggled to beat Elmali consistently. He was replaced late on by Frattesi as Mancini looked to shore up the midfield and protect the lead.

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  • Italy v Türkiye - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A1 MD4Getty Images Sport

    Substitutes & Manager

    Riccardo Calafiori - 9/10

    The ultimate super-sub. Coming on in the 55th minute, he needed just nine minutes to score the game's pivotal goal, ghosting in to make it 2-1 and completely changing the momentum of the match.

    Francesco Pio Esposito - 8/10

    Introduced in the 56th minute for Scamacca, he maintained the attacking pressure and was rewarded with a well-earned goal in the 87th minute to put the game beyond doubt.

    Michael Kayode - 6/10

    Replaced Ruggeri in the 55th minute and offered more defensive stability on the flank during a period when Turkey were growing in confidence.

    Sandro Tonali - 6/10

    Brought on for the final 20 minutes to add composure to the midfield. He helped Italy regain control of the tempo after the flurry of second-half goals.

    Davide Frattesi - N/A

    A late tactical introduction in the 84th minute to see out the result.

    Roberto Mancini - 8/10

    The manager's triple substitution in the 55th minute was a masterstroke. Bringing on Calafiori and Esposito directly led to two goals, proving his ability to read the game's tactical shifts and react decisively.