Adhe Makayasa

Iran respond to Donald Trump over World Cup fiasco after national team quit tournament over USA conflict

The Iranian football federation has issued a defiant response to Donald Trump after the United States president suggested their presence at the 2026 World Cup would be "inappropriate" for their own safety. Tensions have reached a breaking point following the commencement of military strikes in the region, leaving Team Melli’s participation in the upcoming tournament on American soil unlikely.

  • A diplomatic crisis enters the sporting arena

    Since the beginning of Israeli-American strikes on Iranian soil on February 28, the status of Team Melli has become the primary focus of the World Cup buildup. Iran was one of the first nations to qualify for the expanded 48-team tournament, but their preparations have been hampered by the geopolitical situation. The team notably missed a mandatory FIFA preparatory meeting in Atlanta last week, fuelling speculation of a complete withdrawal. While FIFA president Gianni Infantino initially claimed to have received hosting assurances from Washington, the White House's rhetoric has since shifted, framing Iranian athletes' presence in Los Angeles and Seattle as a significant security risk.

  • Team Melli reject Trump’s safety warning

    The Iranian national team issued a statement via their official Instagram account to clarify their stance. The post read: "The World Cup is a historic and international event, and its governing body is FIFA – not an individual or a country. The Iranian national team was among the first to qualify for this major tournament, thanks to its strength and the decisive victories achieved by the courageous sons of Iran. Certainly, no one can exclude the Iranian national team from the World Cup; the only country that could be excluded is the one that merely holds the title of 'host country' without being able to ensure the safety of the teams participating in this global event." 

    This was a direct rebuttal to Trump’s earlier comments on Truth Social, where he stated: "The Iranian national team is welcome at the World Cup, but I really don't think their presence is appropriate, for their own lives and safety."

    Iran InstagramInstagram

  • Security fears in Group G cities

    The logistical reality of Iran’s schedule has heightened the sense of dread surrounding the fixture list. Iran has been placed in Group G, which includes Belgium, Egypt and New Zealand, with matches scheduled to take place in the high-profile cities of Los Angeles and Seattle. Their training base is set for Tucson, Arizona - a location that now presents a nightmare for security coordinators given the current diplomatic hostilities. FIFA finds itself in an unprecedented position, attempting to uphold the "neutrality" of sport while the host nation’s leader publicly questions the safety of a qualified participant. Iranian sports minister Ahmad Doyanmali has already expressed doubts, stating the country’s national team cannot participate in the 2026 World Cup.

  • Taremi IranGetty

    A race against the tournament clock

    With the tournament rapidly approaching, FIFA must decide if a replacement team needs to be readied or if a neutral venue for Iran’s matches is a viable alternative. Team Melli’s players are caught in a professional limbo; while they have proven their strength on the pitch, the absence of their representatives from recent FIFA briefings suggests a formal withdrawal could be imminent. Should Iran officially pull out, the ripple effect could impact broadcast rights and the competitive integrity of Group G. The global football community now awaits a final ruling from Zurich, as the "host country" and its most controversial guest remain locked in a dangerous standoff.

