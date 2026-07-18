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Moataz Bellah El Hadedy

Ipswich to pay €4m fee for Dutch goalkeeper after reaching personal agreement

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Ipswich Town
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K. van Oevelen

Ipswich Town have taken a major step forward in their summer recruitment drive by securing a deal for Dutch goalkeeper Kayne van Oevelen. The Premier League newcomers have finalised terms with both the player and Volendam to bring the highly rated shot-stopper to Portman Road.

  • Van Oevelen agrees long-term contract in England

    Ipswich have moved quickly to secure their latest addition, as Van Oevelen has reached a full personal agreement to join the club. According to De Telegraaf, the 22-year-old goalkeeper is set to commit his long-term future to the Tractor Boys by signing an extensive contract that will run until the summer of 2031.

    The transition to English football is moving at a rapid pace for the former Volendam man. Following the breakthrough in negotiations on Saturday, Van Oevelen is scheduled to undergo his medical examination in England on Sunday. Should all go according to plan, the goalkeeper will join his new teammates almost immediately.


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  • FBL-NED-EREDIVISIE-VOLENDAM-EINDHOVENAFP

    A record-breaking transfer fee for Volendam

    The financial details of the transaction highlight the significance of the move for both clubs. Friday saw Volendam and Ipswich reach an agreement on a transfer fee of €4m. This figure represents the highest base fee that Volendam have ever received for a single player in their history.

    While Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven’s previous move to VfL Wolfsburg remains Volendam's most lucrative historical departure overall - eventually reaching €8.5m due to highly profitable sell-on percentages - the base fee for Van Oevelen surpasses the €3.5m starting figure paid for the centre-back.

  • Valencia out of transfer race

    Van Oevelen's move to England comes after a prolonged transfer saga that also involved Valencia, who had reportedly already agreed personal terms on a five-year contract with the goalkeeper earlier in the summer. The Spanish club, however, were ultimately unable to meet Volendam's valuation, opening the door for Ipswich to push through a deal. Twente had also previously shown interest in the young goalkeeper.

    With personal terms and a medical now being finalised, Van Oevelen is expected to travel to England to complete the formalities, with Ipswich keen to have their new goalkeeper in place ahead of next week's pre-season training camp in La Manga, Spain.

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  • imago-sport-1076642611.jpgOrange Pictures

    A standout campaign despite relegation heartbreak

    Van Oevelen enjoyed an impressive individual campaign for Volendam last season, boasting the highest save percentage and most saves per 90 minutes in the Dutch top flight, despite keeping just three clean sheets in 32 appearances. Volendam ultimately finished in the Eredivisie relegation play-off spot and were beaten by Willem II on penalties, confirming their return to the second tier.

    The goalkeeper made 64 official appearances for Volendam in total since progressing through the club's academy, keeping 13 clean sheets across his career at the club, and still had a contract running until the summer of 2028 at the time of his exit.

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