AFP
Premier League side in talks over surprise move for Dutch goalkeeper after seeing first bid rejected
Ipswich push to sign Van Oevelen
Ipswich Town have stepped up their pursuit of FC Volendam goalkeeper Van Oevelen as they continue their search for a new first-choice keeper following promotion to the Premier League, as per Voetbal International.
The English club submitted an opening offer worth around €3 million, but Volendam rejected the bid after deciding it fell short of their valuation. Talks between the clubs remain ongoing as they attempt to reach an agreement on a transfer fee.
Volendam are prepared to sell the 22-year-old this summer but are determined to secure what they believe is the right price for one of their most valuable assets.
- ANP
Volendam holding out for top price
Volendam are open to the idea of Van Oevelen leaving the club this summer, but they are not prepared to let the goalkeeper go on the cheap. The Dutch outfit is reportedly holding out for a "top price," aware that the goalkeeper’s stock has risen significantly despite the club was relegated to the second tier.
Van Oevelen was a standout performer for the team known as 'De Heen en Weer,' showing consistent form throughout the Eredivisie campaign. While the club eventually suffered relegation, his individual displays have clearly caught the eye of scouts across Europe, leading to the current transfer tug-of-war between several major clubs.
Competition for one of Dutch football's emerging goalkeepers
Ipswich still have an opportunity to complete the signing despite Valencia's reported agreement with the player. With no official bid yet lodged by the Spanish side, the Premier League club remain in discussions with Volendam and could still secure a deal by meeting the Dutch club's valuation.
Van Oevelen enhanced his reputation over the past two seasons, helping Volendam win promotion from the Keuken Kampioen Divisie before impressing in the Eredivisie. He missed the final two matches of last season through injury but has since recovered.
- AFP
Transfer battle set to continue
Negotiations between Ipswich and Volendam are expected to continue as the Premier League club consider an improved offer. With Valencia yet to make an official approach, the race for Van Oevelen remains open. The 22-year-old appears set for a move away from Volendam, with his next destination likely to be decided by which club can first satisfy the Dutch side's demands.
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