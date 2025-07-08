Inter Miami 'extremely confident' of tying Lionel Messi to contract extension despite 'strong push' from Al-Ahli to bring Argentine icon to Saudi Arabia
Inter Miami are "extremely confident" of tying Lionel Messi to a new contract despite strong interest from Saudi Pro League giants Al-Ahli. Messi, who joined the Herons in the summer of 2023, has an active contract with the club until the end of the 2025, however, the David Beckham-owned side want to retain the Argentina legend beyond this year.
- Messi linked with a move to Al-Ahli
- Inter Miami confident about retaining Messi
- Messi's current contract expires at end of 2025