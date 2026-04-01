Instant reality check for Roberto De Zerbi! New Tottenham boss hit with major injury blow ahead of massive Sunderland game

The stakes couldn't be higher for the new man in the dugout. Tottenham confirmed De Zerbi's appointment on a five-year deal to stave off relegation, with the club sitting a precarious one point above the Premier League drop zone. Upon his arrival, De Zerbi expressed his enthusiasm for the challenge despite the team's grim position. He stated: “I am delighted to be joining this fantastic football club, which is one of the biggest and most prestigious in the world. In all my discussions with the Club’s leadership, their ambition for the future has been clear – to build a team capable of reaching great achievements, and to do that playing a style of football that excites and inspires our supporters."

However, delivering on that lofty ambition is already proving difficult. Instead of focusing on a tactical overhaul, the Italian's immediate attention has been forcefully shifted to patching up a severely depleted roster.