Getty Images Sport
'A very difficult moment' - Emotional Ibrahima Konate speaks out after scoring for Liverpool against Newcastle in first game back since death of father
Konate seals victory over Newcastle on emotional Anfield night
Konate was not due to face Newcastle on Saturday, with the club allowing him compassionate leave after the tragic death of his father. The Frenchman had missed three matches before returning to the squad for the Magpies' visit and, after Hugo Ekitike's earlier brace and Florian Wirtz's strike, bagged Liverpool's fourth goal of the night in the 93rd minute.
He was embraced by his team-mates, with goalkeeper Alisson Becker running the length of the pitch to give him a hug, and later revealed why he felt so compelled to rejoin the squad despite his own desperately sad circumstances.
- Getty Images Sport
Konate: 'It was important for me to come back and help the team'
Konate told TNT Sports: "For sure, I am very happy, and I don't have words to describe what I feel right now because it was a very difficult moment for my family and me, the last two weeks.
"This is part of life. It is hard to accept that, but we don't have the choice to do it.
"I saw that the team had some injured players. The manager on the call said to take my time, and I don't have to rush back.
"With this situation, I think it was important for me to come back and help the team.
"I think this is what I did today with the team, with Anfield, the atmosphere was incredible today, and this is what we need until the end of the season."
Slot: 'Konate wanted to come back'
Having missed the games against Marseille, Bournemouth and Qarabag, Konate wasn't due to be available for the weekend, but he was present for training late in the week and head coach Slot declared the 26-year-old wanted to help his colleagues.
The Dutchman added: "He was planning to be back for the end of this week and it would have meant he could not play this game, but when he saw the problems we had defensively, he called me early this week and said: ‘I want to be back to help the team against Newcastle’.
"He came back on Wednesday and trained twice with us. Today, not only he scored a goal, but he played a great game and the fans were really appreciative throughout the whole game, but definitely at the end when he scored. His team-mates were just as appreciative when he came in the dressing room after the final whistle.
"Everyone was cheering for Ibou and Florian when they came in after doing TV interviews, but especially for Ibou. This team has shown we are always there for each other in difficult circumstances – that’s what they were for him in the last few days."
- AFP
Liverpool seal crucial win in race for top four
Liverpool have responded well to their disheartening 3-2 loss to Bournemouth last weekend, scoring ten goals in their two subsequent wins over Qarabag and Newcastle. However, inconsistency has plagued the Reds all season and they will know only continued strong performances will do between now and the end of the campaign.
They are locked in a fascinating top-four race with Chelsea and Manchester United, with the latter having the opportunity to leapfrog their rivals on Sunday when the Red Devils face Fulham.
Next up for Liverpool, meanwhile, is a huge home clash with Manchester City next week before a trip to Sunderland.
Advertisement