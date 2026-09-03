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Hugh Jackman in talks to buy Norwich City stake following Ryan Reynolds Wrexham success
A Hollywood revolution at Carrow Road
The Australian actor, famous for his iconic roles in Les Miserables and The Greatest Showman, has revealed that he is looking to join the growing list of A-list celebrities investing in English football. Jackman, who holds British citizenship through his parents, has been a lifelong supporter of the Canaries due to his mother, Grace, being originally from Norwich.
Speaking to talkSPORT about his potential entry into football club ownership, Jackman made it clear that he is serious about moving from the stands to the boardroom, stating: 'I’m very, very interested – and talking about it right now. You’re the first one to know that. There’s a little exclusive. Good on Ryan, you do your thing, I’m all about the Canaries.'
- AFP
Inspired by the Wrexham model
Jackman’s interest appears to have been piqued by the incredible success of Reynolds and McElhenney at Wrexham. Since their takeover, the Welsh club has climbed from the National League into League One, becoming a global brand in the process. Jackman and Reynolds are famously close friends and co-stars, with the pair recently collaborating on the Deadpool and Wolverine blockbuster.
Reflecting on his childhood connection to the club, Jackman explained how his family roots influenced his choice of team. 'When I was in Australia, growing up, I had English parents who emigrated to Australia,' he said. 'We used to watch the FA Cup. It was the only thing we were allowed to stay up for, 3 o’clock in the morning. We had to go to bed first, and we were woken up to watch it. So I was seeing all these teams, Arsenal and all these teams, and I was like, "I’ve got to pick a team".'
Optimism for the Championship season
Despite Norwich's stuttering start to the current campaign under manager Philippe Clement, Jackman remains optimistic about the club's trajectory. The Canaries currently sit 20th in the Championship table after a difficult start to the season, recording just one win and three defeats from their opening four matches.
Jackman’s passion for the club remains undiminished by their recent form, and he is already making bold claims about the season ahead. He shared his nostalgic reasoning for picking the team, saying: 'I said, "Dad, where are you from?" He said, "London". I said, "So I’ll go for London?" He goes, "No, there’s a bunch of teams in London". I said, "Mum, where are you from?" She went, "Norwich". I went, "Is there a football team in Norwich?" She went, "Yep". I said, "That’s my team". So it’s been slim pickings since then. We did win the Milk Cup in 1984. It’s not even called the Milk Cup anymore, but we’re on the rise. We’re on the up and up. I went to Carrow Road a couple of times, and I love the Canaries, and this is the year we’re going to get promoted. That’s my prediction.'
- Getty Images Sport
Joining an elite list of celebrity owners
While Jackman, who is reported to be worth £100 million, did not reveal the size of the stake or the financial sum involved, any investment would see him join an increasingly crowded field of high-profile figures in English football boardrooms. Tom Brady is currently a minority owner at Birmingham City, while JJ Watt has invested in Burnley. Elsewhere, Leeds United counts Will Ferrell as a stakeholder, and global music icon Ed Sheeran holds a minority share in Ipswich Town.
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