Huge concern for Arsenal as Gabriel pulls out of Brazil squad after Carabao Cup final injury

The disappointment following Arsenal’s 2-0 Carabao Cup final loss to City has been compounded by the news that Gabriel will not participate in Brazil’s upcoming international fixtures. Although the centre-back seemed to handle the Wembley showpiece without showing any signs of distress, he reported experiencing acute pain in his right knee during post-match evaluations. Medical staff subsequently conducted imaging tests, which confirmed that he is unfit for the Selecao's high-profile friendlies against France and Croatia. This news is a significant setback for the defender, who has earned 17 caps since his international debut in 2023 and was eager to build on his last international appearance - a 2-0 victory over Senegal at the Emirates Stadium.