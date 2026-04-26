'Huge b*llocks' - James Maddison heaps praise on Antonin Kinsky after seeing 'brilliant' Tottenham goalkeeper bounce back from Champions League nightmare

The victory provides a massive boost for a Tottenham side in danger of relegation to the Championship. De Zerbi was quick to praise the squad's spirit as they look to climb out of the bottom three, insisting that he sees enough quality in the dressing room to ensure top-flight survival.

The manager added: "I believe we can stay up. It is not 10 points, we are two points from West Ham, who are a good team, but we are a very good team. The most important things are the qualities of the players and the human levels of the players which was a surprise to me because I didn't know them, and when I got to know them better I knew we had the chance to stay up."