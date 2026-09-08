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Made it big in Hollywood! Son Heung-min is ‘money very well spent’ for MLS & LAFC as former Tottenham star helps to open up new markets
Son left Spurs to join Ohtani in Los Angeles
Son knew what he was getting himself into when agreeing to head for California on the back of 10 memorable years at Spurs. He walked away as a Europa League-winning captain, with a 17-year trophy drought being brought to a close in north London.
With his mass appeal being taken into account, big things were expected of the experienced forward in MLS. He was charged with the task of making an impact similar to that enjoyed by Argentine GOAT Lionel Messi at Inter Miami.
It was always going to be difficult for the talented 34-year-old to match one of the best in the business, at least on the field, but his presence in Los Angeles is about much more than sporting ability.
Son is one of the most marketable players on the planet and now finds himself sharing a city with MLB superstar Shohei Ohtani of the LA Dodgers. Between them, two global icons have helped to break down barriers and drum up interest.
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Has Son been a success story for MLS & LAFC?
With that in mind, as 19 goals and an All-Star game appearance are factored into the equation, has Son been a success story while operating in the shadow of the Hollywood hills? Responding to that question, ex-MLS goalkeeper Hislop - speaking exclusively to GOAL via the home of football fixtures and odds - said: “He has. I think he absolutely has.
“He’s shown that he still has more than enough to compete at this level, certainly in Major League Soccer. And in terms of opening up the Asian market to MLS, particularly the huge Asian population out in LA.
“I think it’s from an investment perspective, from a value perspective, it's been money very well spent. And from a playing perspective, it's been money very well spent for Major League Soccer.”
Son is enjoying his time in the United States
Son, who is fully aware of his celebrity status and never tries to shy away from that, has been enjoying his time in the U.S. He told GOAL recently of becoming a role model to millions around the world: “If I'm honest, I never feel like this is taken for granted.
“I know that people want to listen or people want to see a lot of things with what I do, and I'm very open to it. I think people deserve to know what we are doing, what we are showing, because they give amazing support. I try to make time as much as I can. I really take that responsibility.”
He added: “Not every person is going to be a fan of mine, but I still try to be myself. I try to be humble. I try to be grateful to the people that always give me support. This is just me. I'm never showing fake in my kind of stuff.”
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Extension options can keep Son in LA until 2029
It is that humble nature which has endeared Son to supporters from Seoul to Los Angeles via Hamburg, Leverkusen and London. He has said of always giving his all to any given cause: “I love the ball. I love the fans, and I love my team-mates.
“From falling in love when I was a child, just chasing the ball, kicking the ball, and celebrating with the boys. I think it's probably what I love most. When I have stress, I always play football. That's why I'm here: I'm enjoying the sport. Until the end, I think, probably, it's the only love that I do.”
Son loves football, and the game loves him back. The many qualities that he has to offer, on and off the pitch, are being fully embraced in the United States and his lucrative contract boasts extension options that could keep him in his current surroundings through 2029.
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