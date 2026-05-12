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Lionel Messi’s record MLS salary revealed as Son Heung-Min finishes distant second behind Inter Miami star
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Miami dominate salary release
As expected, Miami's expenditure dwarfed that of many MLS clubs. They feature three times in the top-most compensated players in the league, with new designated player German Berterame raking in $3.8 million after a big-money move from Liga MX. The Herons payroll stands at $54.6 million, some $20 million more than LAFC, the second-highest spenders.
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Other big names feature
Son, LAFC's star forward, was the second highest earner in the league, according to the MLSPA. He will make just over $11m this year. De Paul and Lozano aren't far behind, though, with the Argentine pulling in $9.7m and the Mexican making a hair over $9m.
Other top compensated players include Atlanta's Miguel Almiron ($7.8m), New York Red Bulls' Emil Forsberg ($6.0m) and Nashville's Sam Surridge ($5.9m). LA Galaxy's Riqui Puig will make $5.8m, despite missing the whole season after undergoing a second ACL surgery in as many years.
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Philadelphia at the bottom of the spending list
Some clubs, though, were far more measured in their spending. The typically frugal Philadelphia Union finished bottom of league expenditure, with a total payroll of just $11.7 million. Sporting Kansas City ($12.4 million) and CF Montreal ($13.4 million) were in a similar ballpark. Orlando City are spending just $13.7 million, although that is expected to change with the arrival of Antoine Griezmann on a Designated Player contract this summer.
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Undeniable ambition
Some clubs, though, were far more ambitious in their spending. Vancouver Whitecaps, routinely low spenders, catapulted themselves into the top five - not least due to a handsome salary handed to German legend Thomas Muller. Atlanta United, too, flashed the cash, and have a total payroll of $27.9 million, of which around a quarter goes to Almiron.